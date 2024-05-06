Previous
In a thunderstorm... by marlboromaam
In a thunderstorm...

The tag on the pot said, "Calibrachoa," but it looks like a tiny petunia to me. Shot in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot in Black and white.
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great water droplets.
May 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous, they come alive on black!
May 6th, 2024  
