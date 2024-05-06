Sign up
Previous
Photo 1489
In a thunderstorm...
The tag on the pot said, "Calibrachoa," but it looks like a tiny petunia to me. Shot in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
macro
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
rain-drops
,
calibrachoa
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot in Black and white.
May 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great water droplets.
May 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, they come alive on black!
May 6th, 2024
