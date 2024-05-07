Previous
Partly sunny or partly cloudy... by marlboromaam
Partly sunny or partly cloudy...

I still can't see the difference. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
A clever composition with the car in the composition. It is dwarfed by the trees!
May 7th, 2024  
winghong_ho
I can see bright sunlight in the top left.
May 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Certainly bright in top left.
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@wh2021 Thank you.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
May 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely B&W shot.
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
May 7th, 2024  
