Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1490
Partly sunny or partly cloudy...
I still can't see the difference. Shot in monochrome mode.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5747
photos
143
followers
102
following
408% complete
View this month »
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
Latest from all albums
1841
1487
1842
1488
1843
1489
1844
1490
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th April 2024 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
car
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
Corinne C
ace
A clever composition with the car in the composition. It is dwarfed by the trees!
May 7th, 2024
winghong_ho
I can see bright sunlight in the top left.
May 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Certainly bright in top left.
May 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@wh2021
Thank you.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
May 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely B&W shot.
May 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@wh2021 Thank you.
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.