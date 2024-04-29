Previous
Everything is knee high... by marlboromaam
Photo 1482

Everything is knee high...

I'm ready for No Mow May! Although, I may have to mow a path from the house to the shed. Have to see the snakes and watch where Will Connor sticks his nose. Shot in monochrome mode.

I can see hairy cat's ear wildflowers, heartwing sorrel, sweet vernal grass and so much more in this image. The insect activity has definitely picked up, along with the birds that go after the insects. We found a rat snake skin about five feet long near the fence on Saturday, so we know they're slithering out and about.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise