Everything is knee high...

I'm ready for No Mow May! Although, I may have to mow a path from the house to the shed. Have to see the snakes and watch where Will Connor sticks his nose. Shot in monochrome mode.



I can see hairy cat's ear wildflowers, heartwing sorrel, sweet vernal grass and so much more in this image. The insect activity has definitely picked up, along with the birds that go after the insects. We found a rat snake skin about five feet long near the fence on Saturday, so we know they're slithering out and about.