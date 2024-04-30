Previous
The wild grasses... by marlboromaam
The wild grasses...

Hey, nonny, nonny!
Shoot the weeds and wildflowers
And be you blithe and bonny.

I don't think Shakespeare would mind me taking poetic license with his work. Tomorrow No Mow May begins. =)
Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
Graceful image. Shakespeare would have been mesmerized by these 😊
April 30th, 2024  
