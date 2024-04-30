Sign up
Previous
Photo 1483
The wild grasses...
Hey, nonny, nonny!
Shoot the weeds and wildflowers
And be you blithe and bonny.
I don't think Shakespeare would mind me taking poetic license with his work. Tomorrow No Mow May begins. =)
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5712
photos
144
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th April 2024 9:26am
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grass
,
sweet-vernal-grass
Corinne C
ace
Graceful image. Shakespeare would have been mesmerized by these 😊
April 30th, 2024
