Previous
Photo 1484
Good morning, 365!
Sun coming up over the trees on the other side of the road. Shot in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.
I slept until 8:30 this morning. Must've needed to catch up on some sleep. Glad we don't have to go anywhere but we have some chores to do today. =)
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5716
photos
143
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th April 2024 6:56am
Tags
b&w
morning
sunrise
driveway
black-and-white
black&white
sunup
