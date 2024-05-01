Previous
Good morning, 365! by marlboromaam
Photo 1484

Good morning, 365!

Sun coming up over the trees on the other side of the road. Shot in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.

I slept until 8:30 this morning. Must've needed to catch up on some sleep. Glad we don't have to go anywhere but we have some chores to do today. =)
1st May 2024 1st May 24

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
