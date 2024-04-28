Sign up
Previous
Photo 1481
New holly bush leaves...
Shiny and tender. Shot in monochrome mode.
Enjoy your Sunday everyone!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5708
photos
145
followers
102
following
405% complete
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th April 2024 1:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
holly-bush
,
new-leaves
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture.
April 28th, 2024
