Just needs a good coat of Rustoleum... by marlboromaam
Photo 1480

Just needs a good coat of Rustoleum...

And they'll look good as new or almost. Shot in monochrome mode with a vintage look added in On1. My mom's old wrought iron table and chairs. Needs an umbrella too. I think I keep making more work for myself...
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

