Photo 1480
Just needs a good coat of Rustoleum...
And they'll look good as new or almost. Shot in monochrome mode with a vintage look added in On1. My mom's old wrought iron table and chairs. Needs an umbrella too. I think I keep making more work for myself...
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5705
photos
145
followers
102
following
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1476
1831
1477
1832
1478
1833
1479
1480
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
chairs
,
table
,
wrought-iron
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
