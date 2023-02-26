Previous
zig zag by marshwader
79 / 365

zig zag

I am in the wars at the moment. Moved in bed whilst asleep and did something horrible to my right knee which has blown up like a melon. So only an Nception image today. I bet you can guess what it is!
Kathy ace
Well I'm wondering if this is a stove. I'm sorry to hear about your knee. I hope it settles down quickly and your unpainfully back on your feet.
February 26th, 2023  
