79 / 365
zig zag
I am in the wars at the moment. Moved in bed whilst asleep and did something horrible to my right knee which has blown up like a melon. So only an Nception image today. I bet you can guess what it is!
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
1
0
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Kathy
ace
Well I'm wondering if this is a stove. I'm sorry to hear about your knee. I hope it settles down quickly and your unpainfully back on your feet.
February 26th, 2023
