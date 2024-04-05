Previous
5 - Easter Knitters by marshwader
Photo 437

5 - Easter Knitters

Just a grab shot of my local post box decorated by the local knitting ladies!
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
