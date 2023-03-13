Previous
14_Maddy Pennock_Windy Day by marshwader
14_Maddy Pennock_Windy Day

This is a multiple exposure of my birch tree flailing in the wind.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
