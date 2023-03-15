Previous
15_Maddy Pennock_Flooding Again by marshwader
15_Maddy Pennock_Flooding Again

Looks like the river is about to break its banks again!
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Mags ace
Super reflections in dreamy light. Hoping the river won't flood!
March 15th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
@marlboromaam Thank you, much appreciated! It will flood but our property is high enough not to affect us.
March 15th, 2023  
