How I saw it today by marshwader
107 / 365

How I saw it today

Amazing when you look at the ordinary, differently.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Shutterbug ace
Yes. I see a butterfly.
March 26th, 2023  
