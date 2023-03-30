Previous
30- Maddy Pennock-Blue Tit on branch by marshwader
30- Maddy Pennock-Blue Tit on branch

I can do birds on sticks! Caught this one in the garden today!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Love the detail. I can never get them to pose.
March 30th, 2023  
