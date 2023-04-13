Previous
Will Johns Performing by marshwader
125 / 365

Will Johns Performing

Visiting Brighton and saw Will Johns performing. He is a very accomplished guitar player and happens to be the nephew of Eric Clapton, George Harrison and Mick Fleetwood!
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art!
