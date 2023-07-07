Previous
7 Delphiniums by marshwader
7 Delphiniums

Visited the Confetti fields today, and this was one of many images I rather liked!
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dawn ace
Lovely and delicate
July 7th, 2023  
