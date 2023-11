20 - A Short Moment of Time

This is a combination of 32 images taken on 15th November (so not technically today) but today I processed them together as I had planned. This was experimental as I had no idea how it would turn out. I tried one method that I was not happy with and am pleased with this effect. It really asked for a miracle from Photoshop to deal with all the huge RAW files and my computer crashed just at the end, but not before I managed to save the image!