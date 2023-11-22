Sign up
Previous
348 / 365
22 - Shapes, textures and organic growth
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd November 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Nice mix of geometric shapes and textures. Like how the green divides the horizontal and vertical lines. Wonderfully composed.
November 22nd, 2023
