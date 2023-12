4 - Looking at Back Catalogue on Lightroom

I took this picture of the Tulla Reservoir in 2016 when visiting Scotland. Since then my post processing skill have improved considerably, so I revisited this amongst others today (on the hunt for images for Christmas cards) and reprocessed it! It was a very dark rainy day today, and this image lifted my spirits! Going to explain to my creative group how to made Christmas cards, so needed to get some ideas.