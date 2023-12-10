Previous
10 - Interpretation of a fountain by marshwader
ICM out of the window on a miserable day, of the fountain below and a bit of wizardry to make it more painterly!
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
Lovely colors and abstract
December 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 14th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice abstract and colors.
December 14th, 2023  
