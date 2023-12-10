Sign up
Photo 366
10 - Interpretation of a fountain
ICM out of the window on a miserable day, of the fountain below and a bit of wizardry to make it more painterly!
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C
ace
Lovely colors and abstract
December 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
December 14th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice abstract and colors.
December 14th, 2023
