3- Maddy Pennock-Water as far as the eye can see by marshwader
Photo 389

3- Maddy Pennock-Water as far as the eye can see

This is now quite a serious flood and it hasn't peaked yet. I am sure some homes will be flooded when it is as bad as this. And, there is a possibility that we could be marooned.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
