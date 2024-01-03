Sign up
Photo 389
3- Maddy Pennock-Water as far as the eye can see
This is now quite a serious flood and it hasn't peaked yet. I am sure some homes will be flooded when it is as bad as this. And, there is a possibility that we could be marooned.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 3rd, 2024
