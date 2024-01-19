Previous
19 - In Full Song

I wasn't expecting to take this photo, but this little chap was singing his heart out in the late afternoon sunshine. I could hear him inside!!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
