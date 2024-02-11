Previous
11 - Snowdrops by marshwader
Photo 410

11 - Snowdrops

This year's snowdrops. Taken in Birlingham Churchyard, Worcestershire where there is a magnificent display!
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise