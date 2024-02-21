Previous
21 - Another Winter Sky by marshwader
21 - Another Winter Sky

Saw these colours on my way home!
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2024  
