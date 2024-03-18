Previous
18 - Me Upside Down by marshwader
18 - Me Upside Down

Not really a selfie, as a friend took it! Just a bit of fun at The Photography Show!
18th March 2024

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Pretty neat!
March 18th, 2024  
