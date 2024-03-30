Previous
30 - Southern Cliffs by marshwader
30 - Southern Cliffs

Still using my Lensbaby Edge 80 and some creative licence! The seagull was there!
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Nice vintage feel.
April 6th, 2024  
