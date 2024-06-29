Previous
20240629_152247 by marypaulinemahaydik
20240629_152247

National Camera Day 2024 - about to celebrate ten years as alumni from #NYIP New York Institute of Photography. Really miss being away from photography .. self - challenging myself once again ..
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Mary Pauline Maha...

@marypaulinemahaydik
Happily single Born Again Christian 100% Jersey Girl who enjoys photography, videographyLomography, film photograpy, toy cameras, blogging, crochet, knit, tat, video games, and Esperanto.
