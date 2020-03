Overfinch

Never heard of the brand before. Still, it was founded in 1975 and renamed to Overfinch in 1985. Does that say something about their marketing department or what?

Overfinch is positioned as a post-production modifier company of Range Rover. They fix The ‘imperfections inherent in the Land Rover’s design’.



I wonder why Arthur Silverton, the founder, not just bought a Jeep instead of a Land Rover...



However it’s a nice addition to the car collection.