The BMW

After the war, Rotterdam was rebuilt as an upright concrete city without any aesthetic appeal. In an effort to liven things up a bit, a few pop art installations were developed. One of these is Cor Kraat's 1978 overhanging BMW. It's in a parking lot close to Central Station, but not on a main route, so it's easy to miss.



I was pretty sure I took a picture of the car a few years ago, but I can't find it anywhere in my albums. So here you have it.