We scared this little fella by mastermek
Photo 4060

We scared this little fella

It was a close encounter. A few meters away, but Marvel, the dog, was just checking the tarmac. By the time my phone was ready to take this picture, max zoom was inevitable.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
