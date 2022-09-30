Difficult times

The newspaper is having a hard time. Readers are giving up because they now read digitally. Paper is expensive. Printers do not want to make newspapers because it is not as profitable as making packaging materials and the demand for boxes is increasing rapidly due to the online shopping trend.



Today I received The New York Times along with our own Dutch paper. Is it so bad that they advertise worldwide for new subscribers? It is also a fact that the delivery of the physical newspaper, at least in our country, is a major problem. Many existing subscribers do not even regularly receive their newspaper in the mail because there are no deliverers. I wonder how they envision the logistics of this overseas newspaper.



Funny detail, on the front page (teaser at the top) they talk about AJAX. My club :-) Is that a coincidence or not?