Dwell always in externals by mastermek
Dwell always in externals

For album cover #139.

Artist: Rachel Dyer
Album: Dwell always in externals

I wonder what kind of music is inside...
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

kali ace
s/omething dark queer and very heavy!
October 6th, 2022  
