Ice skating

When there is only one day left because temperatures are rising rapidly, the Dutch go ice skating, whether it is wise or not. So do I.



The rest of the world thinks we're crazy, I think, but the urge is really strong because the number of skating days these days leaves much to be desired.



It doesn't always go well but I believe I am a sensible skater. There are also a few daredevils out there. After all, someone has to be the first to cross the canal...



Today someone fell through the ice because he went where no one went. Subsequently, no one knew where he was. According to a bystander he had long gone home but the emergency services searched for an hour to be on the safe side. Nobody was found.