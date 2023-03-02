Previous
Jupiter and Venus by mastermek
Jupiter and Venus

The latter is the closest and therefore the brightest. The distance between those planets is about 670,400,000 km.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Mek

@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise
Agnes ace
Ik heb ze ook gezien maar geen foto gemaakt
March 2nd, 2023  
