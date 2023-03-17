Tractor diva

This lady won everywhere with her new party BBB during the provincial elections. But they are nowhere the biggest, so now the inexperienced new members have to work with the left parties – but they are nature people, so that will be drama – or with the established elite on the right flank. That is the elite they oppose and who have also shown little decisiveness in recent years.



Moreover, this party fights against The Hague rules that actually come from Brussels and the BBB will surely lose that battle (unless they get us out of the EU of course).



Unfortunately, this transformation is likely to lead to many disappointments. By definition, they depend on a constituency that is not really party-bound, so in 4 years the party will probably be decimated again.



No miracles are to be expected. Although, if the man on the left of the photo (not Photoshop) is still alive after their celebration, then that's BBB's first wonderful achievement!



