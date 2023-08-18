Previous
From the birdwatching hut by mastermek
From the birdwatching hut

Spotted but far out of camera range:
☑️ kingfisher
☑️ lots of ducks
☑️ cormorants
☑️ one spoonbill
☑️ falcon
☑️ purple heron
☑️ egrets
☑️ storks
☑️ coots
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
