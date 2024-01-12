Sign up
Previous
Photo 4615
A bit exaggerated Zaans
Interesting nonetheless.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
3
1
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
cmek
,
zaandam
,
carchitecture
kali
ace
Dutch tilt on point... was it so named because you have tilting buildings there?
January 11th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool and like the reflections too
January 11th, 2024
Mek
ace
@kali66
we have tilted houses
https://365project.org/mastermek/365/2018-04-02
but I believe Dutch is actually a misspelling or simplification of Deutsch (German). And it’s not a photography (or architectural) thing but It’s coming from the movies. Sadly we have nothing to do with it :-)
@joysabin
Thanks!
January 11th, 2024
@joysabin Thanks!