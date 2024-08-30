Previous
¿Y ahora qué? by mastermek
Photo 4846

¿Y ahora qué?

A respons to the high level of corruption in Spanish politics. Unfortunately, this is not only typical for Spain.

By Susanna Inglada, 2020.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Mek

@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
