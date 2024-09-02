Evidence

This car was involved in a street robbery. The photo is now part of an ongoing investigation. My first ‘official publication’.



A strange story... I didn't see the victim myself, I only heard her shouting. Afterwards she was just gone. She did file a report with the police later. Another witness who tried to throw his bike against the car, also suddenly disappeared. There I was, alone, with this photo (the original has a readable number plate).



Btw, I did commit a crime myself. Taking photos while biking is strictly prohibited!