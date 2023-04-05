Sign up
Photo 424
Bokito
Just a random photo from the net, by Rob Doolaard. Unfortunately our beloved Bokito passed away today (1996-2023). So sad.
He was ill and was put under anesthesia for medication. He hasn't woken up. At 27 years old, Bokito was certainly not an old gorilla. They can live up to 40 years.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bokito_(gorilla)
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
