Bokito

Just a random photo from the net, by Rob Doolaard. Unfortunately our beloved Bokito passed away today (1996-2023). So sad.

He was ill and was put under anesthesia for medication. He hasn't woken up. At 27 years old, Bokito was certainly not an old gorilla. They can live up to 40 years.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bokito_(gorilla)
