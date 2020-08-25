Previous
Little Light, 2017 by mastermek
Photo 794

Little Light, 2017

Jac Leirner
An ode to the journey from source to result. The cord is about 800 meters, with a small lamp at the end.
25th August 2020

Mek

@mastermek
kali ace
good shot of an intriguing exhibit
August 27th, 2020  
