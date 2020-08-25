Sign up
Photo 794
Little Light, 2017
Jac Leirner
An ode to the journey from source to result. The cord is about 800 meters, with a small lamp at the end.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
4480
photos
60
followers
57
following
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cartist
,
abstractaug2020
,
leirner
kali
ace
good shot of an intriguing exhibit
August 27th, 2020
