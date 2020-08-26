Sign up
Photo 795
Dark Matter, 2014
Mona Hatoum
Steel, iron filings and magnets.
It looks so soft...
Must see on black.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cartist
,
abstractaug2020
,
hatoum
kali
ace
crazy
August 27th, 2020
