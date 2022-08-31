Previous
Voisin C7 by mastermek
Photo 1085

Voisin C7

According to the description, this huge emblem, the largest of them all, was a small bow to commerce (a car without logo won’t sell). You can tell me anything but it does give food for thought. The fact that this car, apart from that logo, does not have any superfluous detail does not only have to be from an artistic conviction, but can also be explained very well commercially… I think Gabriel Voisin did exactly know what he was doing.

The lines of this car, without frills, provide a beautiful silhouette however.
Mek

