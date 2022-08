Porsche 718

Unlike yesterday's Voisin, this Porsche is much closer to the coveted functional line. Formula 1 cars must be fast, and therefore aerodynamic without bells and whistles. If Gabriel Voisin saw this car, he would be amazed at the fact that functionality can go very well with beautiful lines and shapes.



In 1962, the Dutchman Carel Godin de Beaufort won the first Dutch World Cup point with this Porsche. He did so on his own soil in Zandvoort.