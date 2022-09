Hudson Straight-Eight Indianapolis

Build for the Indy-500, 1933. 3 years before, the event was saved by a new rule that all cars had to be fitted with standard engines, making participation affordable again. It turned out to be a tragic race in which not only many cars crashed, but also 3 drivers and 2 mechanics lost their lives. Only 1 of the 4 Hudsons made it to the finish. It is not known whether this was the car.