Abarth 209 A Coupé

Actually a normal fiat 1100 with a few more horsepower, 1955. Abarth makes 10 of these cars to race in the United States. This is the only coupé, the other 9 are roadsters.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Mek
