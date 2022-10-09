Sign up
Photo 1123
Swimmwagen
Wartime 1943 amphibian on a Beetle chassis. The maximum speed was only 80 and in the water 10 km/h. Due to the great need for steel, only a handful of the 14,000 cars have survived.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
vw
,
beetle
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccarr
,
swimmwagen
