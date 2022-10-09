Previous
Swimmwagen by mastermek
Photo 1123

Swimmwagen

Wartime 1943 amphibian on a Beetle chassis. The maximum speed was only 80 and in the water 10 km/h. Due to the great need for steel, only a handful of the 14,000 cars have survived.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Photo Details

