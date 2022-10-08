Bowler hat

Mercedes-Benz 170 H (Heckmotor), 1936. It looks like a VW Beetle. Or a bowler hat. It had the engine in the rear, an extra centered headlight and a immature brand logo. It was not a very successful car, because it was loud, uncomfortable and it had quite some ‘bugs’.



Although Ferdinand Porsche worked at Mercedes-Benz he had already left when this car was built. Given the similarities with the Beetle that he developed for Hitler in 1939, this Mercedes could well have been his source of inspiration.