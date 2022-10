Export or die

Post-war England was completely export-oriented. This 1949 Austin A90 Atlantic Convertible was made especially for the American market. So un-British and unrecognizable as a European car. But it was not a success. The Americans only want big, bigger, biggest and this V4 could compete with the native V8. The quality of the post-war cars was not very good. This also applied to this Austin, of which few cars made it to the 1970s.