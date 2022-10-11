Previous
The Graham brothers by mastermek
Photo 1126

The Graham brothers

The hubcap of a 1935 Graham 65 Standard Six. Graham's cars lead the way with revolutionary design changes. In 1947, the brothers sold the company and moved on to real estate.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

