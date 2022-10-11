Sign up
Photo 1126
The Graham brothers
The hubcap of a 1935 Graham 65 Standard Six. Graham's cars lead the way with revolutionary design changes. In 1947, the brothers sold the company and moved on to real estate.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
graham
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccar
