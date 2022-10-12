The tiny collection

1951, Lloyd LP 300 (center), Due to the lack of steel in post-war Germany, this 'Band-Aid Bomber' is made of plywood with imitation leather. It is still in remarkable condition.



1952, Opel Olympia Cabriolet (bottom left), named after the 1935 Olympic Games in Berlin with clear American influences. Opel was then owned by General Motors.



1958, Lloyd LT 600 (top left), six-seater, 85 km/h without passengers and tailwind. Arguably the first MPV.



1967, Toyota Corolla (bottom right), the brand's absolute bestseller and one of the first Japanese cars in our country. Corolla means 'little crown'.



1970, Suzuki Fronte 500 LC50 (top right), a 'Kei Jidosha', which is a small and light vehicle with tax benefits. The system still exists in Japan. That is why you will find very luxurious versions of very small cars in Japan.

